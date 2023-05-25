Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Spring 2023
Stockton, Ill. — Simon Rillie
Sabula, Iowa — Lydia Coatney
Wisconsin
Benton — Jackson Klang
Boscobel — Maggie Dremsa and Kolton Wallin
Cassville — Jennifer Tuescher
Cuba City — Samantha Meier
Hazel Green — Alexa Haase
Lancaster — Matthew Hughey, Mya Ploessl and Caden Straka
Mineral Point — Dominik McVay and Lexie Weier
Montfort — Luke Fillback and Michael Winders
Muscoda — Carley Hach
Platteville — Sami Kelley and Miles Steckling
Potosi — Paige Siegert and Shae Siegert
Prairie du Chien — Allison Kennedy
Shullsburg — Joelle Sigwarth
