Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

Bartell-Wilson — Scott Bartell and Kristen Wilson, of Hazel Green, Wis., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Klein — Kylie Klein, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Haupert — Alexis Haupert, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Mayernik — Kelly and Mandi Mayernik, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

