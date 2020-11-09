Births Telegraph Herald Nov 9, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Nov. 6, 2020Fitzpatrick-Boehmer — Tyler Fitzpatrick and Shaina Boehmer, of Asbury, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Asbury-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Biz Buzz: Bosnian restaurant, grocery store to open in Dubuque; music store to move; men's store opens in Dyersville COVID-19 reshapes internship plans for local college students Dubuque County reports 168 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Person who makes a difference: Former science teachers form maintenance crew for Dubuque County Conservation Dubuque Housing Department proposes initiatives for housing voucher program Unseasonable fall day brings out shorts, T-shirts, ball practice and picnics Elkader community to get last looks at community visioning plans this month Court denies appeal of former Dubuque County man who sexually abused child Dubuque actress, director receives prestigious award from local NAACP City of Dubuque to host virtual meetings on next budget Local law enforcement reports 2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Dubuque school officials expected to set public hearing on calendars Isenhart: County makes ambitious moves to tackle water quality Replay value: Local organization gives old toys new life for families in need this holiday season Junior bowling: Hempstead's Schultz cruises to Jr. Big 10 title Saints get back to work after rough start to USHL season 'We feel trapped': Health care workers feel COVID-19 fatigue, too All the Fit I Know: Drastic times call for … keeping or establishing routine Television Q&A Ullrich: Reflecting on birds and tunes, looking through a 'false mirror' Clarence Page: Yes, Donald Trump has Black and Latino supporters. Democrats can learn from it Letter: Some advice that's right on the button YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 9 DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: From bad to bladder: How to control your leaks Ask Amy: Thanksgivings past are this year's repast Astronauts arrive at launch site for 2nd SpaceX crew flight High school hockey: White’s late goal lifts Dubuque Elliott drives from back of the field to first NASCAR title Ortiz holds off Johnson, Matsuyama for 1st PGA Tour victory NFL: Cook runs over Lions Sports briefs: Alabama is on top again; Notre Dame up to No. 2 NFL: Chiefs escape with 33-31 win when Panthers FG is wide right Earthquake felt across southern New England Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight Fraud claims aimed in part at keeping Trump base loyal Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states Convention centers, museums become classrooms amid pandemic UK's Johnson, praised by Trump, seeks new UK bond with Biden Top French diplomat visits Cairo amid tensions over cartoons New leftist leader takes office in Boliva Suu Kyi party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win Christian churches mirror country's political division Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration NFL: Titans run away from Bears College football: Cyclones surge into Big 12 lead College football: After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame 5 states OK measures eradicating racist language, symbols