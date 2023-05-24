Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Kerstein — Austin and Nitshelle Kerstein, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, May 22, 2023
Caldwell — Cody and Brittani Caldwell, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Augustyn — Justin and Ashley Augustyn, of Elkader, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
Ruden — Brett and Katherine Ruden, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Hefel — Jay and Gina Hefel, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Hartig — Wes and Allie Hartig, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Klostermann — Zach and Sara Klostermann, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.