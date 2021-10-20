Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

Kammerzelt-Belken — Cody Kammerzelt and Jenny Belken, of Mount Horeb, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville.

Mihalakis — Christina Mihalakis, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

