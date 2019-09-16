Births Telegraph Herald 16 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 Hageman — John and Lindsey Hageman, of Dubuque, boy at Southwest Health Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County College football: Duncan, Young step up for Hawkeyes in rivalry game A young woman, a wheelchair and the fight to take her place at Stanford On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states Ask Amy: Family man seeks same Public trail walks planned in Galena Territory Shalom to host T'ai Chi Chih series St. Mary Parish to host annual fall festival Workshop for caregivers planned next month Clarence Page: Yang's cash giveaway makes important point about jobs YOUR HOROSCOPE: September 16 Mullis Trial Twitter Feed Building permits issued in Dubuque County Funeral services Violence flares after Hong Kong protesters defy police ban Chile's Niemann wins by 6 shots at The Greenbrier Rise in health uninsured may be linked to immigrants' fears Pineiro's 53-yard field goal lifts Bears past Broncos 16-14 Almanac USHL: Saints sweep Riders Local roundup: Clarke women improve to 6-1 NFL: Wilson leads Seahawks past Roethlisberger-less Steelers Embattled Israeli PM fights for survival in do-over election Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa news in brief Attack on Saudi oil sites raises risks amid US-Iran tension MLB: Braun slams Cardinals New York Daily News editorial: Commerce secretary nothing but ethical trouble Morning smile: Yak on ride to butcher shop escapes to Virginia mountains Drs. Oz and Roizen: The trap of the unhealthy vegetarian or vegan Truex races into 2nd round with win in opening playoff race Berlin celebrates postwar visitor program for expelled Jews Sports briefs: Cal, Arizona State move into top 25 Dubuque County building permits Virginia jails struggle to screen inmates, prevent suicide NFL: Packers ride Rodgers' hot start to 21-16 win over Vikings Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75 It is tops again at box office 3 years after storm, Saxon Harbor reopens on Lake Superior Births Morning smile: Berlin zoo celebrates birth of 2 panda cubs New laws crack down on jailhouse informants Aramco attacks show company entanglement in Saudi politics Nation News in Brief Collection of premier proverb scholar opens at university What's happening N.Y. schools first to have 'red flag' petition power on guns Biden on racism: Whites 'can never fully understand' Our opinion: Dubuque must weigh future of Miller Riverview Park NFL: Mahomes' 4 TDs in 2nd quarter lead Chiefs past Raiders, 28-10 1 injured when car crashes into creek outside Dubuque