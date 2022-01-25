Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

Fry-Brenner — Kevin Fry and Emma Brenner, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Wieneke — Tim and Jenna Wieneke, of Farley, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

Davis — Shawn and Marie Davis, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

