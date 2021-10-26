Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Hicks — Patrick and Allison Hicks, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Plumley-Kent — Austin Plumley and Kayla Kent, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Jansen — Derek and Ashley Jansen, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

Goedken — Andrew and Chelsy Goedken, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Long — Max and Natalie Long, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville.

Weber — Matt and Ashley Weber, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

