Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
Hicks — Patrick and Allison Hicks, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Plumley-Kent — Austin Plumley and Kayla Kent, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Jansen — Derek and Ashley Jansen, of Cuba City, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021
Goedken — Andrew and Chelsy Goedken, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Long — Max and Natalie Long, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Weber — Matt and Ashley Weber, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.