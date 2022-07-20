University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Spring 2022
Iowa
Asbury — Elizabeth Kruse and Amanda Yeltman
Cascade — Ashley Kurt
Dubuque — Dillon Gottschalk, Sarah Jahnke, Jacob Kearney, Mackenzie Koehler, Caroline Lundberg, Devin McAllister, Joseph Send, Drake VanDerZyl and Amanda Wlochal
Peosta — Thomas Griner
Zwingle — Alizabeth Chapman
Wisconsin
Belmont — Elisha Eastlick and Brianna Miesen
Benton — Kelsie Goffinet and Corrine Stoewer
Bloomington — Allison Ploessl
Boscobel — Luke Blair, Riley Blair, Nellie Groom and Emily Johnson
Cassville — Blake Borcherding and Madelyn Nix
Cuba City — Bailee Bussan, Kelsey Carey, Alexia Jansen, Hailey Klaas, Jayden Trevethan, Jared Wiezorek, Rebecca Wolters and Anthony Zilliox
Darlington — Dylan Busch, Tanner Evenstad, Kennedy Rankin and Tyler Torstenson-Harris
Dickeyville — Drake Rindy and Brittany Uppena
Fennimore — Kerry Kohout, Marissa Kreul and Cole Needham
Hazel Green — Owen Brummer, Kirby Grutz, Kailee Kaiser and Randy Schamberger
Kieler — Andrew Downs
Lancaster — Tyler Graney, Felicia Holmes, Peter Humphreys and Carli Jerrett
Livingston — Jalen Schmitz
Mineral Point — Kaleb Liddicoat
Muscoda — Kurt Drone and Ibrahim Zaki
Platteville — Maxwell Allion, Colin Athanasiou, Jesse Bauer, Christal Bean, Natalie Brown, Samuel Burkhalter, Emma Buss, Samuel Buti, Kyra Conlin, Tete Dossah Sr., Brock Duescher, Briana Ernst, Ryan Glendenning, Jessica Glenzer, Christopher Goodenough, Sepehr Hajizadeh Gashti, Miles Helmich, Mitchel Henneman, Anna Hillebrand, Xueting Hu, Parker Kampmann, Jesse Kastel, Anna Kormanak, Brendon Kramer, Sarah Kruchten, Haiyu Li, Hailey Maki, Zoe Meir, Michael Musarra Jr., Luke Neumann, Braden Nies, Praise Obielodan, Claire Anne Marie Polinag, Avery Simays, Brenden Simmons, Paul Skogen, Jennah Smith, Carlos Sosa Ronquillo, Cassidy Stedwell, Caden Stindt, Joshua Taber, Bassirou Touré, Heather Trumpy, Alex Udelhofen, Jaiden Walker, Ryan Weisenberger, Mehrubon Yunusov and Tian Zuo
Potosi — Cy Menne
Prairie du Chien — Ethan Kilbey, Patrick Marfilius and Katie Zahara
Shullsburg — Amber Gable, Chad Kelly, Brianna Leahy and Leanne Soppe
Illinois
East Dubuque — Madison Feyen and Nicholas Kluesner
Savanna — Cheyenne Hoffman
Stockton — Caitlyn Rein and Aspyn Stewart
