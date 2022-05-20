Sunday, May 15, 2022

Hessling — Holly Hessling, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Goebel — Adam and Amy Goebel, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Lopez — David and Laura Lopez, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.

Kramer — Austin and Katelyne Kramer, of Farley, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.

Odefey — Tyler and Jessica Odefey, of Durango, a girl at MercyOne.

