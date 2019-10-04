Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

Grommes Jonathan and Nicole Grommes, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019

Reuter-Purnell Bristol Reuter and Kareem Purnell, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

Simpson-Hockenberry Allison Simpson and Nicolas Hockenberry, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

LaPage Brian and Abigail LaPage, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Axtell Matthew and Lindsey Axtell, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

DeWitt — Michael and Araceli DeWitt, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

Bamberg Logan and Madeline Bamberg, of

New Vienna, Iowa, a girl at Finley.

Vervoort Ryan and Angela Vervoort, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019

Fuerstenberg Jason and Jana Fuerstenberg, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

Robinson-Martin Myranda Robinson and Scott Martin, of Platteville, Wis., a girl at MercyOne.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags