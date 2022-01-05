Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Fleege — Jake and Emily Fleege, of Hazel Green, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

Wilwert — Andy and Anne Wilwert, of Balltown, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

