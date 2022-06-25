Edgewood College

Madison, Wis.

Spring 2022

Apple River, Ill. — Georgia Vandigo

Dyersville, Iowa — Hannah Stoner

Wisconsin

Kieler — Megan Hartl

Lancaster — Elizabeth Walker

Mineral Point — Benjamin Basting

Shullsburg — Joleeza Rice

Ellsworth Community College

Iowa Falls, Iowa

Spring 2022

Iowa

Bellevue — Teresa Paulsen

Dubuque — Charles Jaeger

Maquoketa — Sydney Clark

Monticello — Olivia Besler

Wisconsin

Lancaster — Logan Smith

Southeast Missouri State University

Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Spring 2022

Dyersville, Iowa -- Joel Vaske

