Sunday, April 5, 2020
Burbach — Tony and Laura Burbach, a boy at St. Joseph Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis. Tony is formerly of Dubuque.
Sunday, April 12, 2020
Brokens — Jonathan and Emily Brokens, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Most Recent