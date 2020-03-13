Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Chase-Blume — Channah Chase and Austin Blume, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Vargas — Justin and Amber Vargas, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
