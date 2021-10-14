Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021
Rahe — Aaron and Lauren Rahe, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021
Cogan — AJ and Corin Cogan, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.