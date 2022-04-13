Monday, April 11, 2022

Kenniker — Jake and Tara Kenniker, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Clark — Tristan and Miranda Clark, of Maquoketa, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Dura — Justin and Jennifer Dura, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.

