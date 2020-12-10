Monday, Dec. 7, 2020
O’Mara — Justin and Sarah O’Mara, of Hazel Green, Wis., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
McPherson — Matt and Holly McPherson, of Bellevue, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
