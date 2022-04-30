Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Vosberg — Shane and Kourtney Vosberg, of Galena, Ill., a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Feuerhelm — Jeff and Christa Feuerhelm, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Weber — Ryan and Suzanne Weber of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Heller — Heller — Gregory Heller and Marie Maguina Heller of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Spencer — Montinique Spencer of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Medical Center, Dubuque.

Morehead-Champion — Jon Morehead and Skyla Champion, of Glen Haven, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.

