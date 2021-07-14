University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Whitewater, Wis.
Spring 2021
Iowa
Maquoketa — Sultana Ajroja.
Wisconsin
Belmont — Maddie Rand.
Benton — Jordan Busch.
Boscobel — Holly Hartwig.
Cuba City — Libby Redfearn.
Darlington — Reagan Roelli.
Fennimore — Macy Gunderson.
Lancaster — Brooke Marcue, Mack Mundy, Anthony Pozorski and Nathan Tranel.
Livingston — Jessica Pluemer and Thomas Reuter.
Mineral Point — Grant Rose and Delaney Smith.
Prairie du Chien — Renae Irvin and Kelsey Kleven.
Illinois
Stockton — Quinn Eshleman.