University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Whitewater, Wis.

Spring 2021

Iowa

Maquoketa — Sultana Ajroja.

Wisconsin

Belmont — Maddie Rand.

Benton — Jordan Busch.

Boscobel — Holly Hartwig.

Cuba City — Libby Redfearn.

Darlington — Reagan Roelli.

Fennimore — Macy Gunderson.

Lancaster — Brooke Marcue, Mack Mundy, Anthony Pozorski and Nathan Tranel.

Livingston — Jessica Pluemer and Thomas Reuter.

Mineral Point — Grant Rose and Delaney Smith.

Prairie du Chien — Renae Irvin and Kelsey Kleven.

Illinois

Stockton — Quinn Eshleman.

