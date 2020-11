CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Local wife, caregiver prays for strength during pandemic

Dubuque bakery closes after petition from neighbors, permit issues

4 new COVID-19-related deaths in tri-states, including 2 in Dubuque Co. along with 192 new cases

Absentee ballot request forms available for special election in Peosta

3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dyersville council OKs development agreement worth up to $3.9 million

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Robby Roe (Potosi/Cassville football)

College basketball: Panthers get set for another run at NCAA tourney

College notebook: A-R-C announces scheduling plans

Prep football: Tonight's playoff preview capsules

World Pancreatic Cancer Day: Dubuque family turns their grief into action

Ask Amy: New mom needs respite and empathy

Now, for your listening pleasure: KGOH, the voice of the Grand

Ullrich: The buck stopped here, perhaps waiting for Godot

Hanson: Will Trump ride off into the sunset?

Letter: GOP silent in times of crisis

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 19

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Pedometers provide added incentive over fancy fitness trackers

NBA Draft: Wolves take Edwards No. 1

No. 12 Maryland women will be challenged in improved Big Ten

Sports briefs: Mets 2B Canó suspended 162 games by MLB after drug test

Lawyers: Senior royals advised Meghan to write to her father

New York City schools to close again as virus rate rises

US drops drug trafficking charges against ex-Mexican general

Trump pushes new environmental rollbacks on way out the door

Iota's devastation comes into focus in storm-weary Nicaragua

'Tired to the bone': Hospitals overwhelmed with virus cases

Catholics divided as bishops examine Biden's abortion stance

Births

Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties

House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Biden

US hits Iran with new sanctions as Pompeo defends strategy

Empty desks: Coronavirus robs US classrooms of teachers

Boeing Max to fly again almost 2 years after deadly crashes

Business news in brief