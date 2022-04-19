Friday, April 15, 2022

Bradley-Dunn — Gordon Bradley and Emily Dunn, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Saturday, April 16, 2022

Backhaus — Matthew and Lindsey Backhaus, of Dubuque, a boy at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

Gibbs — Ryan and Kristy Gibbs, of Worthington, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

