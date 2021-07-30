Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Spring 2021
Wisconsin
Benton —Julia Ruohoniemi.
Mineral Point —Caleb Carr and Nathan Eisenzimmer.
Platteville — Roy Cornett, Kleine Leonard and Brelynn Updike.
Prairie du Chien — Gage Armstrong.
Shullsburg —Jordan Doyle.