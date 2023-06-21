Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Sunday, June 18, 2023
McAuliffe — Ben and Hayley McAuliffe, of Tampa, Fla., and formerly of Dubuque, a girl at
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Tampa.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Lattner — Nick and Kayla Lattner, of Peosta, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Wegmann — Nick and Elyse Wegmann, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.