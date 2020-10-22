Births Telegraph Herald Oct 22, 2020 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020Schuster — Mr. and Mrs. Nate Schuster, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County JC Penney sees bankruptcy protection exit by Christmas Girls prep cross country: Leitzen wins title, Hempstead and Senior advance to state Mustangs win in convincing manner Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Justin Roling (Cascade) Prep volleyball: Beckman's Troutman builds on 600 career wins Local & area roundup: Wahlert boys and girls, West Delaware boys to state cross country Riding the Light: Dubuque artists' road trip produces a stunning documentary film ASK AMY: Housemate wants to attack the kitchen Loras professor, alum net film honor Dubuque historical society plans large-scale virtual fundraiser OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to plead to 3 criminal charges If Google's a monopoly, who is harmed by its market power? Letter: Marion will represent interests of SW Wisconsin Letter: Whatever your preference, make your voice heard Letter: Finkenauer represents hard-working Iowans YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 22 Victor Davis Hanson: Destroying the institutions we inherited DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Exercise: The RX for a healthy pregnancy for Mom and fetus Births Judge slams DeVos for rejecting 94% of loan relief claims Worsening opioid crisis overshadowed in presidential race Officer in raid says Breonna Taylor 'didn't deserve to die' 2 Wisconsin women accused of drugging, robbing 10 men Remains found in Illinois field identified 25 years later Iowa governor stands by use of virus aid for IT project Suburban Chicago man dies after plane crashes near highway More than 75,000 voted in-person in Wisconsin on 1st day 'Panicked' Sen. Ron Johnson touts Trump to Wisconsin leaders Face to face: Trump, Biden to meet for final debate Pandemic relief faces uncertainty in postelection session Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids Mission impossible? Welker on tap to moderate second debate After years grappling with Google, Europe has tips for US Auto racing: On the track Total package: Betts paying off big for Dodgers in every way Almanac Sports briefs: LSU working with NCAA to self-impose penalties Le'Veon Bell ready to roll with Chiefs for first time Packers QB Rodgers ready to move on after subpar performance No. 14 Wisconsin's rushing attack adapts to post-Taylor era US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference Stampede kills 11 Afghans seeking visas to leave country Nigerian forces killed 12 peaceful protesters, Amnesty says Armenian PM sees no way to settle conflict through diplomacy Over 60 exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, motive a mystery Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series Prep volleyball: Beckman's Troutman builds on 600 career wins US officials call out Iran, Russia for election interference Over 60 exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, motive a mystery