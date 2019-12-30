Births Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Dec 30, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019Miller — Tim and Jill Miller, of Zwingle, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zwingle-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Biz Buzz: Platteville institution changes hands, Dubuque college student opens boutique and longtime tax and accounting company acquires local firm City of Dubuque seeks grant to providing housing assistance for struggling families Person who makes a difference: Dubuque river museum 'lucky to have' volunteer greeter 60th member of Dubuque-area family baptized in 104-year-old gown City of Cascade officials prepare plan in case drinking water is compromised Dubuque couple plans event center in reconstructed barn Ask the TH: What's holding up the opening of the U.S. 20/SW Arterial interchange? Asbury woman linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation Iowa Department of Natural Resources to host New Year's hikes in eastern Iowa Trial date pushed back for Dubuque teen facing charges in a pair of July shootings Dubuque women taken to hospitals with minor injuries in rollover crash Dubuque woman injured, cited in 2-vehicle crash on Dec. 24 USHL: Team USA rallies past Saints College roundup: Loras, UW-P women to tourney final Repairing watches is a ‘dying’ art, but this watchmaker is turning away customers Ask Amy: Dust off the glitter, and give On the House: Free things to do in the tri-states She experienced depression when she arrived in Chicago from Iraq. Now, she helps others spot mental health challenges among immigrants Women's Christmas planned for Jan. 6 New albums Clarence Page: From Instagram to Baby Yoda, the 2010s entertained people. But are they using the Force wisely? YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 30 California takes on Illinois in Redbox Bowl Reeder: Examples of 'realpolitik' exist on both sides of the aisle Slippery salvation: Could seaweed as cow feed help climate? 5 stabbed at Hanukkah celebration in latest attack on Jews College basketball roundup: Illinois routs North Carolina A&T Campus notes DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Cut your risk of prostate cancer by more than half US Rep John Lewis of Georgia says he has pancreatic cancer News in brief Packers barely beat Lions 23-20 to earn first-round bye College football preview capsules: California's Wilcox looks for 1st bowl win against Illinois Sports briefs: LeBron James is AP's male athlete of decade Births Wisconsin election officials consider purged voter options Tonight's tv highlights Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan Almanac What's happening Police: 2 parishioners shot and killed Texas church gunman No. 25 Iowa routs Kennesaw State 93-51 Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief N Korea begins key meeting before year-end deadline for US Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye US strikes hit Iraqi militia blamed in contractor's death 'Skywalker' rises again; 'Little Women' go big at box office Waiting game: 15 days between CFP semifinals, championship Bears edge Vikings 21-19 on Piñeiro FG with 10 seconds left