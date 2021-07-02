Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Tobin-Meyer — Donald Tobin and Danielle Meyer, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Young-Westhoff — Tony Young and Jessie Westhoff, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in. Check your email for details.
Thank you, you are now logged in.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Tobin-Meyer — Donald Tobin and Danielle Meyer, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Young-Westhoff — Tony Young and Jessie Westhoff, of Guttenberg, Iowa, a boy, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.