Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Pfab — Mathew and Alicia Pfab, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Kloser — Adam and Hannah Kloser, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you