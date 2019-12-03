Births Telegraph Herald 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 Harris — Kenedra Harris, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque leaders: $20 million plan for new ramp could be accelerated for Roshek deal Southwest Wisconsin faces 'perfect storm' of housing development challenges Professor: Rare snake's presence in SW Wisconsin could be due to climate change Another special election in Dubuque County: Farley voters to be asked to fill council vacancy Programs offering tax assistance seek more local volunteers Dubuque council backs Bee Branch cameras, parking permit denials, downtown rehab grant Dubuque casino executive, union representative receive top labor-management award Local law enforcement reports Belgian waffle fundraiser set for Camp Albrecht Acres Teen injured in Grant County crash City of Manchester to participate in Delaware County road project Dickeyville program examines changing face of tobacco, nicotine addiction UW-P student ice cream business to launch in spring Meeting to be held in Jo Daviess County on 2020 census Mar-Mac police accepting Toys for Tots donations Epworth Country Christmas event set for Wednesday Dubuque detours Grant County sheriff plans to pursue out-of-county inmates in 2020 at new jail 16-unit apartment complex opens in Manchester Meeting set on clean energy district in Jo Daviess County Ed-Co school board takes 1st step toward looking at sharing superintendent Gilligan: Local news, not impeachment, leads in TH Authorities: Hunter to be charged after bullet enters Grant County residence during Thanksgiving gathering (copy) River museum receives $250,000 grant to help fund exhibit Authorities: Intoxicated Darlington woman crashes into buggy, flees scene 4 taken to hospital after rollover between Cassville, Potosi Girls prep basketball: Wahlert drops opener to Marquette Boys prep basketball: Iowa area preview capsules Boys prep basketball: Area Illinois preview Boys prep basketball: Cuba City rolls past Potosi Plant fatale: Photographer finds beauty in 'The Poison Garden' Divine Word to host student art sale Ask Amy: Sibling sees perpetrator of assault in public Event preview: Michael Carbonaro to bring his magic to Five Flags Scuba Santa to return to aquarium DuMA to host events for youth A solution to gifts that nobody needs or wants YOUR HOROSCOPE: December 3 Dictionary.com chooses `existential’ as word of the year OPINION: Speaker Pelosi, replace NAFTA with USMCA Mexican border town gripped by fear after gunbattle kills 22 OPINION: ‘Deep state’ contagion has spread beyond impeachment No. 10 Wisconsin used bye to rally to Big 10 title game College basketball roundup: Carter, Northern Iowa rout Luther Chicago mayor fires city’s top cop over ‘ethical lapses’ Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire after Trump slaps tariffs Defense budgets set to dominate yet another NATO summit Rodgers, Packers find winning form against Giants Iowa settles stalking lawsuit filed by 3 workers