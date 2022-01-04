Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Dahl-Lange — Patrick Dahl and Olivia Lange, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Eubanks — Latoya Eubanks, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Thielen — Zach and Molly Thielen, of Hazel Green, Wis., a girl at Finley.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2022

Fox — Sebastian and Sydney Fox, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Kuhl — Jason and Emily Kuhl, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at MercyOne.

