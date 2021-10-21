Sorry, an error occurred.
Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Leibfried — Bryce and Danielle Leibfried, of Potosi, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.
Dawson — Christopher and Alisha Dawson, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Patterson — Ryan and Tiffany Patterson, of Elizabeth, Ill., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
Kaiser — Kevin and Megan Kaiser, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne.
Oberbrockling — Matt and Ashley Oberbrockling, of Luxemburg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.