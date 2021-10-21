Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Leibfried — Bryce and Danielle Leibfried, of Potosi, Wis., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville.

Dawson — Christopher and Alisha Dawson, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Patterson — Ryan and Tiffany Patterson, of Elizabeth, Ill., a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

Kaiser — Kevin and Megan Kaiser, of Dickeyville, Wis., a boy at MercyOne.

Oberbrockling — Matt and Ashley Oberbrockling, of Luxemburg, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

