Clarke University
May 2023
Iowa
Asbury — Adam Clendenen, Madison Kirschbaum, Hanna Meyer, Sarah Salas and Alexander Sherman.
Bellevue — Giana Michels
Bernard — Riley Reed
Dubuque — Molly Allen, Vinicius Aspahan, Isabelle Barefoot, Rachel Decker, Mercy DeRyke, Jenna Edgington, Mary Forbes, Zoe Framke, Caitlyn Hauser, Grace Herber, Cobb Hubbard, Alyssa Hughes, Hannah Kilburg, Natalie Ludolph, Miranda Mccaffery, Timothy Miller, Kenneth Murray, Jan Paule, Jake Persenico, Samantha Sahm, Taiga Sato, Jessica Schlader, Tatiana Schroeder, Michael Sheriff, Garland Shirley, Caitlin Short, Meghan Smith, Audra Steil, Rachel Tebon, Matelyn Ulrich, Lindsay Wardlow, Drew Watters, Ellen Welu, Margaret Woywood and Daniel Zanger
Dyersville — Lauren Prier and Kaylee Rowland
Epworth — Bethany Hughes
La Motte — Jaclyn Houseal
Maquoketa — Erica Davidson and Jordan Turney
Monticello — Margaret Diossy and Sophia Schemmel
Peosta — Gada Ambo, Gregory Bennett, Cody Krapfl and Lauren Krapfl
Sabula — Taylor Bell
Sherrill — Alyssa Cose
Illinois
East Dubuque — Skylar Culbertson and Alison Schneider
Elizabeth — Megan Bauer
Wisconsin
Benton — Paige Murphy
Cassville — Kierstin Adams
Cuba City — Carly Muller and Kaylee Pitzen
Darlington — Meghan Douglas
Dickeyville — Camry Fields and Alysia Kunkel
Fennimore — Reid Larson
Mineral Point — Cody Bertram and Mariah Zeier
Platteville — Kristen Pease
