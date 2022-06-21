Highland Community College

Freeport, Ill.

Spring 2022

Illinois

Apple River — Jacob VenHuizen and Allison Heller

East Dubuque — Rylin Duster and Paige Middendorf

Elizabeth — Sarah Pratt, Brittney Brown and Dalton Wachter

Galena — Scott Dodds, Maia Kropp, Emilee Rodriguez, Natalie Stangl and Julia Townsend

Savanna — Lakin Getz, Adam Rath and Izaiah Morris

Stockton — Bryant Keeffer, Kaige Brown and Tessa Tucker

Warren — Teila Thommen and Hunter Kopp

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Logan Hubbard

