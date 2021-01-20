Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021
Basten-Stapleton — Daniel Basten and Alexis Stapleton, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Monday, Jan. 18, 2021
Merkes — Adam and Catherine Merkes, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021
Cleary-Morrissey — Colin Cleary and Samantha Morrissey, of Shullsburg, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Lehmann — Jeff and Amber Lehmann, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Culbertson — Jeremy and Megan Culbertson, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne.