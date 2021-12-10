Sorry, an error occurred.
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021
Noonan — Jacob and Lakota Noonan, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021
Barton — Tyler and Becca Barton, of Sherrill, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Harrelson — Penny Harrelson, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne.
Stewart — Adrianna Stewart, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.
Schwartz — Curtis and Shelby Schwartz, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.
Kalb — Kevin and Geri Kalb, of Bernard, Iowa, a boy at Finley.
