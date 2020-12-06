Births Telegraph Herald Dec 6, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020Puls — Jonah and Jordan Puls, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa East-dubuque-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque sees benefits, challenges of neighborhood revitalization efforts ACLU targets Iowa OSHA over COVID-19 safety Dubuque County hits 100 COVID-19-related deaths, records 66 new cases Police: Dubuque man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minors 2 Dubuque County elected officials bid farewell to posts Families kick off socially distanced Christmas activities at Dyersville library Area apprentices experience differing impacts from pandemic Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for attack in Dubuque motel Police: Intoxicated Dubuque driver injured in crash into parked vehicle Local law enforcement reports Politics: Dubuque-area chamber lauds bipartisan congressional COVID-19 relief proposal Week in Review: 5 stories of note from past 7 days Write the caption contest, Dec. 5 Made in Tri-States: Local operation grows produce for variety of customers Births Baseball: Younger Jobe puts his own spin on career Girls prep basketball: Iowa area preview Local & area roundup: Clarke takes No. 4 William Penn to limit Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Nicholas the Wonderworker: A 4th century saint continues to bring joy to the world Ask Amy: Carpentry skills are not enough Goldstein: It smells like holiday spirit Style at Home: Walkin’ in a woodland winterland Positively Speaking: Pizza -- a circle of life Grammar Guy: Nominees for the 2020 word of the year What's it worth on eBay? Reaching a magical price Family travel five: Rekindling dreams of a family vacation Writers and Writing: 'Freedom Flight' embraces the traditional Western Jerry Zezima: Clothes encounters of the worst kind Gadgets: The cordless blender you didn't know you needed Book review: 'The Kingdom' a slow-burn thriller from Jo Nesbo John Boyega isn't going to 'take the money and shush' New on DVD Your horoscope On the list Concerts Books best-sellers Audio review Double Take -- Giese: Election victor clear: The Swamp won Double Take -- Scharnau: New administration can and must address climate crisis Guebert: Choose an agriculture secretary with experience, expertise and boldness Texas tackles wild hogs with high-stakes hunts Sephora to take over cosmetics in Kohl's stores Thousands of doctors' offices buckle under financial stress of COVID-19 Confidence in Midwest economic future plummets in survey US long-term mortgage rates edge lower; 30-year at 2.71% Cobra Golf teams up with HP to take a swing at selling 3D-printed putter Biden's charging plan could sell 25 million EVs New book explores Galena's lead mines and early tristate history