University of Dubuque
Winter 2022
Illinois
East Dubuque — Lucas Beaves and Christa Kurtz
Elizabeth — Thomas Gorgosz
Galena — Cory Sweeney, Abby Huschik, Abby Wills and Hayli Wolf
Savanna — Hailey Barsema
Scales Mound — Morgan Jakel
Iowa
Asbury — Amber Lee
Bellevue — Nyla Kahl, Mark Eganhouse and Shabnam Schmidt
Bernard — Whitney Clemens
Cascade — Anthony McNally and Cassandra VanDenBerg
Colesburg — Macey Barnhart
Dubuque — Rick Besler, Abdullah Alghamdi, Lauren Howe, Taryn Kafer, Holly Daniels, Caeden Upmann, Faisal Aldarwish, Freddy Cordon-Perez, Logan Wilcox, Leighann Duve, Rayan Aldossri, Joseph Crowley, Samantha Wooster, Lauren Griffith, Yara Lopez, Ahmed Alamri, Shakiah Bell, Elliott Pipkin, Abdullah Alqarni, Corissa Frederick, Erin Dimmer, Abdulaziz Alharbi, Meshal Balobaid, Jessica Burds, Noah Forrey, Qasem Jaafari, Elizabeth Mills, Valerie Stecher, Amanda Trotman, Scarlett Adams, Mitchell McElmeel, Kylee Unke, Zaid Altamimi, Molly Kunkel, Jakyra Bryant, Kody Hampton, Annalise Hauk, Nevada Rosteck, Alexandria Osterberger, Derrick Glasper, Rachel Hoffman, Alyssa Klawitter, Cori Bruss, Casey Carr, Naif Aljadaan, Marshon Crowder and Hanna Doerr
Durango — Jenna Hirtz
Farley — James Boeckenstedt
Holy Cross — Rylee Sigwarth
Manchester — Katherine Karkow
Maquoketa — Chloe Fields
Peosta — Scott Rima, Alexia Kaiser, Mollie Clapham and Christopher Lester
St. Donatus — Sarah Millman
Sherrill — Stephanie Heitz
Zwingle — Eugene Hingtgen
