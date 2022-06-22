Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Spring 2022

Iowa

Asbury — Connor Duax

Dubuque — Lucas Duax, Isabella Holthaus and Veronica Soria

Elkader — Joshua Glenn, Nichole White and Andrew Armstrong

Garnavillo — Jesus Morales-Arce

Greeley — Nathan Goranson and Alexandria Schmitz

Guttenberg — Brianna Lucey and Allysa Wilson

Manchester — Blake Smith and Eva Winn

Maquoketa — Brittany Johnson

McGregor — Haylie Smith

Peosta — Ashley Donovan

Volga — Rebecca Fettkether

Illinois

Savanna — Jordin Oostenryk

Warren — Adrienne Cannella

