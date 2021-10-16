Sorry, an error occurred.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
July/August 2021
Iowa
Dubuque — Lora Fuller.
Dyersville — Carley Vaske.
Garnavillo — Tierney Schneider.
Manchester — Gretchen Johnson.
Monona — Jerica Meana.
Wisconsin
Blue River — Erika Stitzer.