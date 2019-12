CLOSE

News in your town

Most Recent

Local businesses, farmers react to trade progress with China

Dubuque man receives 30 years in prison for sexually abusing child

Dubuque man sentenced for dealing crack near parks

Parents of drowned PDC boy petition Wisconsin Supreme Court to review case

Dubuque council backs veterans memorial plans, zoning change for child care centers, change to scrap yard purchase

In contrast to state trend, farmland values in northeast Iowa dip slightly

Lafayette County supervisors OK 3-year deal with deputies that includes 2 4% raises

River Ridge to request $2.3 million in spring election

Illinois DOT seeks input from residents on road conditions

No injuries reported when fire destroys Sabula home

PDC police complete acquisition of active threat equipment with grant

Wisconsin governor: No tax credits for new Foxconn plant

Lafayette County supervisors OK $420,000 in generator upgrades after warning from state

Manchester business of the year nominees announced

Applicants sought for vacancy on Jones County Conservation Board

Candlelight hike scheduled at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve

Cascade library board seeks to fill vacancy

Galena Public Library's literary festival to return

Dubuque detours

Gilligan: Veteran's memories a gift for this daughter

Girls prep basketball: Platteville's Martin having strong senior year with future at Bradley

College basketball: Iowa's Bohannon to undergo season-ending surgery

Local & area roundup: Beckman boys debut at No. 1 in 2A poll

Celebrating Sinatra: Sing in the new year with a swingin' gala at the Grand

Concert preview: Ohnward Fine Arts Center to 'Rip It Up' on the eve of the New Year

Ask Amy: Man needs friendship, and a dose of Paul Rudd

Schlichenmeyer: A breakdown of books for holiday giving

Drawing and painting classes offered in January

Television Q&A

Smart holiday shopping: Avoiding fake reviews and tricky ads

OPINION: Diversity panic hits the Democratic field

Your Horoscope: Dec. 17

New on DVD

Court sides with Colorado supermax prison in censorship case

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Preventing a second heart attack

Once affordable, Phoenix rents among fastest rising in US

Brewers, Lindblom finalize $9,125,000, 3-year contract

Paid parental leave for fed workers could spur wider changes

Inmate's suicide shows need for reforms, advocates say

What's happening

Almanac

Banker, New York City savior Felix Rohatyn dies at 91

Heisman 2020: 2 quarterbacks from Georgia and Georgia's QB