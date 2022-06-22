University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire

Spring 2022

Iowa

Dubuque — Sam Hearden

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Brandon Morley and Weston Morley

Darlington — Martin Williams

Lancaster — Sydney Kwallek

Muscoda — Miranda Swaziek

Platteville — Courtney Budden, Anna Gates and Spencer Olds

Potosi — Hannah Udelhoven

Prairie du Chien — Breann Holler

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.