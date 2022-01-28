University of Wisconsin

Madison, Wis.

Fall 2021

Iowa

Bellevue — Alexandria Swain

Dubuque — Samantha Erickson, Carson Kunkel and Brinda Shivapuja

Wisconsin

Bagley — Kara Katzung

Benton — Anna Wiegel

Boscobel — Erin Beck, Casey Ostheimer and Claire Punke

Cuba City — Faith Morrissey, Blake Robson and Lillian Timmerman

Darlington — Maddie Crist, Carson Evenstad, Claire Leahy, Emily Marron, Jared Meister and Yu Han Wu

Dickeyville — Taylor Redfern

Fennimore — Druw Fifrick, Boston Flannery and Adam Riley

Glen Haven — Hope Schier

Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger, Emma Leibfried and Emilie Reese

Kieler — Thomas Haugen

Lancaster — Mason Crooks, Cole Kreul, Payton Lolwing, Tanner Oyen and Paige Pluemer

Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Emily Cody, Nicholas DuBois, Maddie Faull, Zula Flanary, Chloe Oberhauser, Martina Steffes and Jalissa Weier

Montfort — Paul Connolly

Muscoda — Callie Arellano

Platteville — Adam Bird, Brady Boebel, Nathan Busch, Anica Graney, Seth Millsap, Trevor Rawson, Liam Reinicke, Jack Stange, Katrina Stastny, Kylie Stastny, Alexis Thompson and Kohler Zuehlke

Potosi — Aj Butler and Rayne Wolf

Prairie du Chien — Evan Boisvert, Greta Hein, Jenna Holler, Tova Lindberg, Grace Pedretti and Ryan Thein

Shullsburg — Niko Karavergos, Chandler Kelly and Zach Woodworth