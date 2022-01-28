Sorry, an error occurred.
University of Wisconsin
Madison, Wis.
Fall 2021
Iowa
Bellevue — Alexandria Swain
Dubuque — Samantha Erickson, Carson Kunkel and Brinda Shivapuja
Wisconsin
Bagley — Kara Katzung
Benton — Anna Wiegel
Boscobel — Erin Beck, Casey Ostheimer and Claire Punke
Cuba City — Faith Morrissey, Blake Robson and Lillian Timmerman
Darlington — Maddie Crist, Carson Evenstad, Claire Leahy, Emily Marron, Jared Meister and Yu Han Wu
Dickeyville — Taylor Redfern
Fennimore — Druw Fifrick, Boston Flannery and Adam Riley
Glen Haven — Hope Schier
Hazel Green — Anna Freiburger, Emma Leibfried and Emilie Reese
Kieler — Thomas Haugen
Lancaster — Mason Crooks, Cole Kreul, Payton Lolwing, Tanner Oyen and Paige Pluemer
Mineral Point — Matthew Berg, Emily Cody, Nicholas DuBois, Maddie Faull, Zula Flanary, Chloe Oberhauser, Martina Steffes and Jalissa Weier
Montfort — Paul Connolly
Muscoda — Callie Arellano
Platteville — Adam Bird, Brady Boebel, Nathan Busch, Anica Graney, Seth Millsap, Trevor Rawson, Liam Reinicke, Jack Stange, Katrina Stastny, Kylie Stastny, Alexis Thompson and Kohler Zuehlke
Potosi — Aj Butler and Rayne Wolf
Prairie du Chien — Evan Boisvert, Greta Hein, Jenna Holler, Tova Lindberg, Grace Pedretti and Ryan Thein
Shullsburg — Niko Karavergos, Chandler Kelly and Zach Woodworth