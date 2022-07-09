University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee

Spring 2022

Illinois

East Dubuque — Zachary Schulting and Colin Williamson

Galena — Madelyn Miller and John O’Shea

Savanna — Jean Medenblik

Wisconsin

Cuba City — Teagan Graber

Darlington — Reagan Crist

Hazel Green — Damian Kauffman

Platteville — Clare Drefcinski, Brenna Johnson and Ruby Loeffelholz

