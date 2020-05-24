Friday, May 22, 2020

Ostwinkle Billy and Miranda Ostwinkle, of Epworth, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Ressler Alex and Nicole Ressler, of Cascade, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.

Grassel-Feldott — Cassandra Grassel and Brian Feldott, of Dubuque, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.

Eivins-Merfeld Ariel Eivins and Austin Merfeld, of Potosi, Wis., a boy at Finley.

Hefel-Hall — Abbe Hefel and Morgan Hall, of Epworth, a boy at Finley.

Schnitzler — Cody and Anna Schnitzler, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at Southwest Health, Platteville, Wis.

Walz-Thuman — Hannah (Spahn) Walz and Trevor Thuman, of Delhi, Iowa, a girl at Regional Medical Center, Manchester, Iowa. Hannah is formerly of Dubuque.

