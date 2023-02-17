Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Wisconsin- La Crosse
Fall 2022
Iowa
Dubuque — Emma Belken
Wisconsin
Bagley — Verity Johnson, Andrew Mims and Abigail Polodna
Benton — Nicholas Brant and Emma Lawrence
Bloomington — Sidney Drone and Taylor Langmeier
Boscobel — Emma Creasey
Cassville — Ashley O’Connell and Jordyn Vogt
Cuba City — Madison Calvert and McKenzie Calvert
Darlington — Ellie Hemming, Sira James and Layla McDermott
Dickeyville — Andrew Bellrichard
Fennimore — Bailee Hunt, Saralyn Klais, Dillon Koestler and Breelyn Neuroth
Hazel Green — Marissa Fleege and Gracie Redfearn
Lancaster — Alayna Carl, Jaycie Crapp, Isaac Dhyanchand and Claudia Ingebritsen
Livingston — Katie Olson
Mineral Point — McKenna Bowers, Matthew Nordstrom, Kennedy Smith and Cameron Wiegman
Platteville — Maddy Albert-Nelson, Garret Baxter, Lauren Becker, Izzy Carroll, Skye Digman, Emily Eggers, Terrell Halverson, Kasey Hammill, Brianna Poller, Jace Serres and Kaycie Wagner
Potosi — Allie Cooley
Prairie du Chien — Dayton Fleschner, Emily Groom, Zach Mara, Grant Martin, Hope Martin, Sophie Miller, Bradyn Saint, Angela Tippery and Abby Wagner
Shullsburg — Payton Doyle, Janie Gleason and Jaidyn Strang
Illinois
Apple River — Benjamin Vandigo
Galena — Sawyer Quick and Mary Scott
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.