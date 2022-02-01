Sorry, an error occurred.
Hawkeye Community College
Waterloo, Iowa
Fall 2021
Iowa
Bernard — Derick Koppes
Dubuque — Lily Jochum, Selma Jonozovic, Kirsten Mitchell and Joseph Rettenberger
Dyersville — Leigha Manternach, William Rolling and Cami Timp
Earlville — Krista Ries
Farley — Jacob Demmer and Lanie Konzen
Garnavillo — Erik Sarazua-Zamora
Holy Cross -- Sawyer Nauman
La Motte — Alyssa Ernst
Manchester — Hannah Axline, Brigid McMahon, Kalen Recker and Gabrielle Schuman
Maquoketa — Taylor Thede
Monona — Samson Elledge
Peosta -- Natalie Demuth, Maxwell Naumann and Kaitlyn Zauche
Preston — Devan Myers
Ryan — Olivia Rauch
Spragueville — Kierra Messerich
Volga — Rebecca Fettkether
Illinois
Galena — Sydney Benson
Wisconsin
Hazel Green — Isaac Erschen