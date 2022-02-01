Hawkeye Community College

Waterloo, Iowa

Fall 2021

Iowa

Bernard — Derick Koppes

Dubuque — Lily Jochum, Selma Jonozovic, Kirsten Mitchell and Joseph Rettenberger

Dyersville — Leigha Manternach, William Rolling and Cami Timp

Earlville — Krista Ries

Farley — Jacob Demmer and Lanie Konzen

Garnavillo — Erik Sarazua-Zamora

Holy Cross -- Sawyer Nauman

La Motte — Alyssa Ernst

Manchester — Hannah Axline, Brigid McMahon, Kalen Recker and Gabrielle Schuman

Maquoketa — Taylor Thede

Monona — Samson Elledge

Peosta -- Natalie Demuth, Maxwell Naumann and Kaitlyn Zauche

Preston — Devan Myers

Ryan — Olivia Rauch

Spragueville — Kierra Messerich

Volga — Rebecca Fettkether

Illinois

Galena Sydney Benson

Wisconsin

Hazel Green — Isaac Erschen