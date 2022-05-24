Sunday, May 15, 2022

Heiar — Tom and Katherine Heiar, of Spragueville, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.

Monday, May 16, 2022

Kutsch — Matthew and Jacklyn Kutsch, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Smith — Dustin and Abby Smith, of Dyersville, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Torbol-Moore — Devon Torbol and Natasha Moore, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Bly — Bryan and Hayley Bly, of Dubuque, a girl at Finley.

Oneyear — Erin Oneyear, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Stoudemire-Williams — Dee Stoudemire and Diane Williams, of Dubuque, a boy at Finley.

Friday, May 20, 2022

Burger — Cody and Olivia Burger, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at Finley.

Runde — Gus and Megan Runde, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at Finley.

Sunday, May 22, 2022

Droeszler — Mitch and Katie Droeszler, of Kieler, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

