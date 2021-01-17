births Births Telegraph Herald Jan 17, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, Jan. 15, 2021Zeller — Douglas and Lisa Zeller, of Cuba City, Wis., a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Cuba-city-area-rescue-squad Grant-county-wis Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts CLOSE Most Recent Most Read News in your town Recently Read Recommended Most Recent IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Supporters, critics split on home-schooling approaches in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin New rule expands hospital price disclosure, but industry officials say requirements could increase costs, confuse patients 1 more death, 43 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours Former Loras student asks for security upgrades at college after break-ins Dubuque, state officials seek to install fiber traffic system along Southwest Arterial Person who makes a difference: Longtime chief 'provides continuity' to Dubuque auxiliary police Families flock to Mississippi River Museum's Ice Fest for winter fun Politics: Hinson talks impeachment vote, historic committee assignment Week in review: Notable local stories from the past 7 days Dubuque official to receive prestigious environmental award Dubuque man sentenced to jail for meth-dealing conviction Dubuque officials seek input on proposed community garden Dubuque LGBTQ organization to host Inaugural conference TH promotes 2 award-winning journalists to senior reporter positions Mapping shows dramatic increase of bald eagle nests in Wisconsin since 1970s Tri-state business people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Local law enforcement reports Dean's list: Bradley University Births Boys prep swimming: Mustangs claim city crown Women's college basketball: Duhawks light it up from downtown in blitz of Spartans College basketball: McCaffery blossoms as facilitator of Iowa offense Prep wrestling: Noonan wins title as career winds down TH Sports Coming Events Guebert: Chaos can't completely erase pleasant long-ago memories of the Capitol Local leaders share insight on ways to celebrate MLK Day Ask Amy: Sibling relationship affected by loan request Gloss: Paring down in the new year Quilt artists create textiles to admire or cozy up with Design Recipes: 10 quick ways to refresh your home in 2021 Family travel five: Trends to consider in the new year How tour operators are planning for travel in 2021 Luminaria walk set at Casper Bluff Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex gives kids a new area to explore Video game review: 'Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered' is a rush Review: 'The Prophets' spotlights two enslaved men in love Review: Matthew Dicks' novel deals with a mother imposter Book discussion series to begin with ‘The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee’ PBS' 'All Creatures Great and Small' aims to be timely tonic Schlichenmeyer: 'Outlawed' an unconventional mix that's hard to put down Grammar Guy: Words you’ll be surprised to find in the dictionary Positively Speaking: Will you choose to be a victor or victim in 2021? What's it Worth on eBay? Maundy, not moldy Your horoscope Concerts On the list Best-sellers Our opinion: State should tap into billion-dollar surplus to help struggling Iowa businesses Sainci: Unify country, community, in name of Dr. King's legacy