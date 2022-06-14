Central College

Pella, Iowa

Spring 2022

Illinois

Elizabeth — Benjamin Crist

Stockton — Jason Hermann

Iowa

Asbury — Bethany Smith

Cascade — Cade Brouwer

Dubuque — Lauren Miller

Dyersville — Manwuel Dunkel

Farley — Cameron Coles

Holy Cross — Terry Hefel

Zwingle — Payton Kizer

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Spring 2022

Dubuque — Logan Ellingboe

Cuba City, Wis. — Saira Talwar

Missouri Western State University

St. Joseph, Mo.

Spring 2022

Peosta, Iowa — Wil Courtney

