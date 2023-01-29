Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Fall 2022
Iowa
Anamosa — Corinne Gadient
Asbury — Hayley Clarke
Bellevue — Taylor Back and Lauren Till
Cascade — Kate Manternach
Delhi — Maci Freiburger and Bethany Schnieders
Dubuque — Olivia Blosch, Carolyn Conlon, Emma Duehr, Andrea Exline, Alexis Furlong, Jalen Hildebrand, Maya Holz, Andee Joos, Lauren Kass, Elliot Kramer, Damien Lindsey, Meredith Meyer, Kristin Michel, Alexis Moller and Reed Snitker
Dyersville — Mitchell Burlage, Jade Geuder, Olivia Kertels and Jesse Roling
Earlville — Megan Rausch
Elkader — Michael Conduff and Ellie Kuehl
Epworth — Eleanor Nadermann, Daniel Recker and Audrey Welty
Farley — Sophie Ludwig and Kayleigh Simon
Garnavillo — Nicole Schaefers
Manchester — Alexandra Hoefer and Kelly Keenan
Monona — Levi Ferguson
Monticello — Lauren Kurt, Marissa McNally and Kurt Stadtmueller
Peosta — Jenna Burds, Rebecca McDermott and Morgan Reichel
Spragueville — Madison Banowetz
Worthington — Karlyn Bouska
